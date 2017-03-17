Trinity Irish Dancers gear up for World Championships during bus - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Trinity Irish Dancers gear up for World Championships during busy March

VERONA/SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Trinity Irish Dancers are getting ready for the World Championships in Dublin. But before that, they have a busy March, including an appearance on Wake Up Wisconsin.

Trinity will perform more than 300 times this month around St. Patrick's Day events. To check out a performance live, click here.

In the meantime, the dance troupe is offering FREE St. Patrick's Day classes, an 8-week introductory course this spring and summer camps. Visit this website for the free class and performance calendar. 

The group is for boys and girls, a number of which will be heading to the World Championships of Irish Dance soon. They encourage anyone interested to give it a try.

To watch Trinity Irish Dancers' performance on Wake Up Wisconsin, click on the video.

