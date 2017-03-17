Fitchburg couple creates end-of-life digital record company

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Unfortunately, we talk about death a lot on the news, but not like this. A Madison-area couple developed a way to spare you or your loved ones some of the pain if someone dies unexpectedly; because that's exactly what happened to them.

Three and a half years ago during Labor Day weekend 2013, Michelle Braddock's father died unexpectedly on her parents' 63rd wedding anniversary.

"What I wanted to do was spare [my mother]," said Michelle. "You kind of set your own grieving aside, and you go into action mode."

Michelle spent more than 10 months trying to sort through all of her father's belongings, accounts and assets. "I would go up at night in the evenings and sort through my dad's office... and he kept everything. So there were files and files, and boxes and boxes."

The process was hard for Michelle's husband Jon too, watching the toll it was taking on his wife. "It's totally avoidable, if people will just talk," said Jon. He came up with an idea that would have saved Michelle and her family a lot of time -- an online, digital record of finances, insurance, wills, funeral wishes and more.

"Since we don't know when it's going to happen, all we have to do is get our ducks in a row, make sure our family has access to everything, knows our wishes, have the conversation once and move on," said Jon.

He created My Life and Wishes about two years ago, and Michelle jumped on board too. It's a subscription-based online service account that stores information from your different passwords to other services or social media, health care, credit cards, pet care, personal contacts, mortgages and much more.

"We plan for everything else in ours lives, but we don't plan for the one thing we know is going to happen," said Michelle.

Michelle and Jon say My Life and Wishes is a zero-knowledge based company, meaning not even they would know the secure information people store. It's encrypted end-to-end, and each user has a different encryption code, they add.

The subscription starts at $79 a year or monthly at $7.95. Michelle and Jon also offer a free 30-day trial. They say their goal is to help one million families.

"Our overall hope is that people will do something. Whether or not they utilize our platform or not, have a conversation and make sure your family knows," said Jon.