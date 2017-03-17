J.C. Penney closing 4 Wisconsin stores

MADISON (WKOW) -- J.C. Penney is closing 138 stores, including four stores in Wisconsin.

As part of their continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability, the company made the decision to close the stores and relocate a supply chain facility. Among the Wisconsin stores closing:

Pine Tree Mall in Marinette

Marshfield Mall in Marshfield

Richland Square Shopping Center in Richland Center

Rapids Mall in Wisconsin Rapids.

Approximately 5,000 positions will be impacted nationwide. Most of the closures will happen in June. Meanwhile, JCPenney is in the process of identifying relocation opportunities within the company for esteemed leaders. The company will also provide outplacement support services for associates leaving the company.

Liquidation of the affected stores will begin in the middle of April.

Click here to read the full list of store locations.