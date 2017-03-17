J.C. Penney closing 4 Wisconsin stores - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

J.C. Penney closing 4 Wisconsin stores

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- J.C. Penney is closing 138 stores, including four stores in Wisconsin.

As part of their continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability, the company made the decision to close the stores and relocate a supply chain facility.  Among the Wisconsin stores closing:

  • Pine Tree Mall in Marinette
  •  Marshfield Mall in Marshfield
  •  Richland Square Shopping Center in Richland Center
  •  Rapids Mall in Wisconsin Rapids.

Approximately 5,000 positions will be impacted nationwide.  Most of the closures will happen in June.  Meanwhile, JCPenney is in the process of identifying relocation opportunities within the company for esteemed leaders.  The company will also provide outplacement support services for associates leaving the company.  

Liquidation of the affected stores will begin in the middle of April.

Click here to read the full list of store locations.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.