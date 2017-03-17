MPD: Stolen liquor bottles used as decoration returned to owner - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MPD: Stolen liquor bottles used as decoration returned to owner

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 55-year-old Madison man's belongings have been returned to him following a burglary.

The Fisher Street resident returned to his apartment Thursday afternoon to find a burglar leaving. The stranger had forced entry into his home and stolen several liquor bottles.

Madison Police say they found the suspect, 30-year-old Hillary Phillips, on South Park Street, where she was arrested.

The liquor bottles were returned, but it turns out they contained no alcohol. They were filled with colored water and used as decoration.

