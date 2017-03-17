NCAA tournament could generate $6M for Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The sold out NCAA men's basketball tournament could mean millions in revenue for Milwaukee.

According to Visit Milwaukee, the economic impact of the last time the city hosted the games in 2014 was $4.6 million.

Visit Milwaukee spokesman Kristin Settle tells Wisconsin Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2nhkyrC ) that the fact that four of the eight schools playing in Milwaukee this year are within a six-hour drive should lead to a 30 percent increase in revenue with a $6 million total economic impact on the city.

Settle says all six games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center were sold out and hotel occupancy is up.

She says she expects Milwaukee to be able to handle the influx in people for the festivities as its walkability will help with traffic concerns.

------

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org