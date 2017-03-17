Trump administration fights Syrian's travel ban lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Justice Department attorneys say a judge shouldn't block President Donald Trump's travel ban in the case of a Syrian family trying to relocate to Wisconsin.

A Syrian man who settled in Wisconsin filed a lawsuit last month saying his family remains in Aleppo and the ban could jeopardize their visa chances.

U.S. District Judge William Conley issued a temporary order last week barring the Trump administration from enforcing the ban against the family. The Syrian man now wants an injunction, which would further cement the court's protection.

The Justice Department filed a brief late Thursday saying the man doesn't deserve such extraordinary relief since two federal courts completely blocked the ban this week, Trump is trying to protect the country from terrorists and the ban includes waiver provisions.

Conley has set a hearing for Tuesday.