Results of public voting for new Monopoly game pieces revealed

CNN (NEW YORK) -- Say goodbye to the boot, wheelbarrow and thimble tokens -- T-Rex, rubber ducky and penguin are the new Monopoly game pieces.

The ouster of the classic trio is the result of an online vote Monopoly parent Hasbro (HAS) held in January at VoteMonopoly.com, marking the first time in Monopoly's 82-year history that Hasbro crowdsourced the future of the game.

Voters were faced with a choice: Should Hasbro replace some -- or all -- of the traditional game pieces like the top hat and boot with more culturally relevant items like a hashtag, emoji or computer?

More than 4.3 million votes determined the newly configured group of eight: a T-Rex, rubber ducky and penguin will join the five classic tokens Scottie the dog, hat, car, cat and battleship.

The boot, wheelbarrow and thimble won't appear in the game starting this fall.