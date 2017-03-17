Free self-defense classes offered Saturday in Middleton

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Always thought it was a good idea to learn self-defense, but never made time to do so?

Well, a special, free class is being offered by a fifth-degree black belt Taekwon-Do master tomorrow in Middleton.

Mathiam Mbow, owner of the Silver Lining Taekwon-Do Center, says he enjoys teaching the classes.

“It's one way for me to empower women to take care of their own well-being and to never be scared of anybody. “

The class happens from 1:00 to 4:00 p-m Saturday, March 18th at 3170 Deming Way in Middleton. For more information, call 608-836-5660