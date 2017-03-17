Free self-defense classes offered Saturday in Middleton - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Free self-defense classes offered Saturday in Middleton

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Always thought it was a good idea to learn self-defense, but never made time to do so? 

Well, a special, free class is being offered by a fifth-degree black belt Taekwon-Do master tomorrow in Middleton.

Mathiam Mbow, owner of the Silver Lining Taekwon-Do Center, says he enjoys teaching the classes.

“It's one way for me to empower women to take care of their own well-being and to never be scared of anybody. “

The class happens from 1:00 to 4:00 p-m Saturday, March 18th at 3170 Deming Way in Middleton. For more information, call 608-836-5660

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.