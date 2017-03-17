Beloved mother's death makes basketball victory bittersweet for Barneveld community

MADISON (WKOW) --Despite Barneveld beating the Columbus Catholics by 20 points in Division 5 action at the WIAA, it was a bittersweet game for a community coping with tragedy.

Malcolm Reed tragically lost his mother Saturday, but it didn't keep the teen from taking to the court.

"I knew if anything, that my mom would want me to play the last game and this game for sure," Reed explained.

Reed was ready to soar with his fellow Eagle teammates, but his Coach Jim Myers credits him with doing the unthinkable during a difficult time.

"What Malcolm did in the situation he was in, you see it at the professional level, you know grown men maybe doing, you don't see a young man having to do that and then what he did," Coach Myers said praising his athlete.

Malcolm's mother, Jen Lease, died unexpectedly Saturday of a brain aneurysm. She was part of the first women's basketball team in Barneveld to win a state championship in 1995.

"It's been a real rough month for the whole community for Southern Wisconsin, so, this is important and we're all here for em," Jen's former teammate Sadie Olsen said.

So many turned out from the community wearing supportive shirts and carrying signs to let the family know how important the day was.

"This win means a lot, just for my mom, I know she'd be proud," Malcolm said. about the victory.

Barneveld now advances to the championship game where they will face Shullsburg Saturday morning at 11:05 a.m. You can catch the game on WKOW-TV.