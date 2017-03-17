Mayor Soglin speaks out against President Trump's budget plan

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local officials are speaking out against President Trump's recently announced budget proposal.

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin held a press conference Friday to discuss how the spending plan will affect the city's residents and services. The Trump Administration's call for a $54 billion increase in defense spending would eliminate funding for domestic programs, such as Low Income Home Energy Assistance, Tiger Grants, and Community Service Block Grants.

"The cuts are devastating," Soglin said. "This is not a budget that is one prepared out of ignorance, but more one that is prepared out of malice."

President Trump's budget proposal would also eliminate funding for programs to clean up the Great Lakes, which Governor Scott Walker says he opposes.