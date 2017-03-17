City of Madison in-person, absentee voting has begun for April spring election

MADISON (WKOW) -- City officials say in-person absentee voting has begun for Madison residents at the City Clerk's Office, the Streets Division East location and at all Madison Public Library locations.

The final week before the April 4th Spring Election, absentee voting locations will expand to include Union South, Edgewood's Predolin Commons, and the UW-Madison Student Activity Center.

In February, voters set a new early voting record for that month's election.

You can see a sample ballot online by going to https://MyVote.wi.gov and clicking on "What's On My Ballot."

According to City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl, before receiving an absentee ballot, you'll need to show an acceptable form of photo ID.

She says for purposes of proving one's identity, the address on the voter's ID does not matter, but the name on the ID must reasonably conform to the voter's name on the poll book.

Under state law, the following forms of ID are accepted:

* Wisconsin driver license

* Wisconsin photo ID issued by the Department of Transportation

* U.S. passport (book or card)

* Military ID card

* Certificate of Naturalization issued within the last two years

* Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or state ID card receipt

* ID card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin

* ID issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college that contains an issue date, a student signature, and an expiration date within two years of issuance; card must be accompanied by proof of current enrollment

* Unexpired Veterans Affairs ID card

Non-acceptable forms of voter ID in Wisconsin are:

* high school ID cards

* faculty ID cards

* out-of-state ID cards

* out-of-state driver licenses

The in-person, absentee voting hours and locations for Madison are:

City Clerk's Office 210 Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd. #103

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 14 – April 2

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Streets East

4602 Sycamore Avenue 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday through Friday, March 14-31

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin Street

March 14 – April 2

9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays

1 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road

March 14 – April 1

9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park Street

March 14 – April 1

10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Avenue

March 14 – April 1

10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Avenue

March 14 – April 1

10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Road

March 14 – April 1

10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Monroe Street Library 1705 Monroe Street

March 14 – April 1

1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Noon to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Road

March 14 – April 2

9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays

1 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd.

March 14 – April 2

9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays

1 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays

UW-Madison - Union South 1308 W. Dayton Street

Info Lounge on 2nd floor

March 27 – 31

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday

UW-Madison – Student Activity Center 333 E. Campus Mall 3rd floor Sun Room

March 27 – 31

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday

Edgewood College - Predolin Commons 1000 Edgewood College Drive

March 28 – 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact the City Clerk's office in Madison at 608-266-4601, clerk@cityofmadison.com