Local J.C. Penney closes impacting the community that depends on it

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- Four J.C. Penney stores will close in the state of Wisconsin after the company said it saw low sales and earnings. But for several small towns, the store is usually one of the only department stores for miles. Those residents could now be forced to drive long distances just to shop for clothes.

Take Richland Center for example. The local J.C. Penney there is the only department store in the community. Up the street there's a Walmart and Goodwill to choose from, so the news came as a shock to many.

"This was always the J.C. Penney here in Richland Center," said Janice Lewis, a woman who's lived in Richland Center for more than 60 year and occasionally shops at the store.

"I like to go in there and browse around because they have different clothes that they change around in there," she explained.

But shopping at her location will no longer be an option. The company announced it will be one of 138 stores that will close nationwide. It includes other locations at Marinette, Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids.

The location in Richland Center serves as one of the main anchors at the Richland Square Mall.

"It's going to be a shock, because I never thought they'd close this J.C. Penney here. It's always convenient to go shopping when you're looking for something in a hurry," Lewis noted.

The city's mayor was just as saddened by the announcement, saying the company never reached out to the city to see what they could do to help save the store.

"I was very disappointed. The store is very popular, it's very busy and employs a lot of people," Mayor Paul Corcoran said.

He estimated between 40 and 60 employees will lose their jobs which is a sizable hit to the small community.

"A lot of different areas that are going to be touched by this," he added.

For Lewis, it means shoppers like her will be forced to drive nearly 60 miles to the closest department store or shop online. But for her and others in Richland Center, that's not an option.

"I don't have internet for one, and when I like to buy clothing and that, I like to go to the store and see it and try it on," Lewis added.

But that soon won't be possible in Richland Center.

Selected stores across the nation could begin their closing procedures as soon as next month.

Click here to view a full list of store closings in the U.S.