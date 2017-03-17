WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament: Day 2 Results

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Day 2 of the WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament wrapped up Friday night from the Kohl Center, following semifinal matchups in Division 1, 2 and 5. All championship games are set for Saturday at the Kohl Center. Here are the results:

DIVISION 1:

Stevens Point topped Madison Memorial, 48-41.

Arrowhead defeated Brookfield Central, 63-62 in overtime.

Stevens Point and Arrowhead will face off in the D1 State Championship at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

DIVISION 2:

La Crosse Central beat Waunakee, 78-56.

Cedarburg won over Milwaukee Washington, 73-70 in double overtime.

La Crosse Central and Cedarburg will face off in the D2 State Championship at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday.

DIVISION 5:

Shullsburg topped McDonell Catholic Central, 63-48.

Barneveld beat Columbus Catholic, 72-52.

Shullsburg and Barneveld will face off in the D5 State Championship at 11:05 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information, go to wiaawi.org