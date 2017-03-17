Milwaukee officer-involved shooting story questioned

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- People who knew the man shot and killed in Milwaukee say they aren't buying the police story about what happened.

Milwaukee police told our affiliate WISN that undercover officers stopped Jermaine Claybrooks' car Thursday night and he pulled a gun on them when they tried to arrest him.

His girlfriend says she believes Claybrooks had no idea it was the cops.

Claybrooks' family says he was never violent.

Police say he was a known drug suspect, with prior drug convictions.