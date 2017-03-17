Channell lifts Badgers to NCAA title game, will face Clarkson - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Channell lifts Badgers to NCAA title game, will face Clarkson

Posted: Updated:

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Senior Mellissa Channell scored with 17 seconds remaining to lift the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team past No. 4 Boston College, 1-0, on Friday in the semifinal round of the 2017 NCAA Frozen Four at The Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri.

Fellow senior Ann-Renee Desbiens earned her NCAA-leading 17th shutout of the season, stopping all 22 shots she encountered.

After being outshot 12-5 in the first period, the Badgers (33-2-4) dominated play in the final two periods, outshooting the Eagles (28-6-5) 31-10. Wisconsin ultimately outshot Boston College 36-22, marking the 38th time this year UW has outshot its opponent.

The Badgers will make their first NCAA championship appearance on Sunday since 2012. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. and the game will be shown live on the Big Ten Network.

Wisconsin will take on Clarkson, who defeated Minnesota 4-3 in the other Frozen Four semifinal. 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • LaBahn Arena Holds Fourth Annual Blake Geoffrion Classic

    LaBahn Arena Holds Fourth Annual Blake Geoffrion Classic

    According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center. 

    More >>

    According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center. 

    More >>

  • UW Athletic Board Approves Coaches’ Contracts

    UW Athletic Board Approves Coaches’ Contracts

    The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches: 

    More >>

    The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches: 

    More >>

  • Blackhawks hire Wisconsin's Don Granato as assistant coach

    Blackhawks hire Wisconsin's Don Granato as assistant coach

    The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.   

    More >>

    The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.   

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.