Channell lifts Badgers to NCAA title game, will face Clarkson

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Senior Mellissa Channell scored with 17 seconds remaining to lift the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team past No. 4 Boston College, 1-0, on Friday in the semifinal round of the 2017 NCAA Frozen Four at The Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri.

Fellow senior Ann-Renee Desbiens earned her NCAA-leading 17th shutout of the season, stopping all 22 shots she encountered.

After being outshot 12-5 in the first period, the Badgers (33-2-4) dominated play in the final two periods, outshooting the Eagles (28-6-5) 31-10. Wisconsin ultimately outshot Boston College 36-22, marking the 38th time this year UW has outshot its opponent.

The Badgers will make their first NCAA championship appearance on Sunday since 2012. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. and the game will be shown live on the Big Ten Network.

Wisconsin will take on Clarkson, who defeated Minnesota 4-3 in the other Frozen Four semifinal.