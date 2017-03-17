State lawmakers to push legislation to set minimum sentence for OWI homicides

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- State lawmakers plan to try again this year to pass a bill to set a minimum sentence for OWI homicides.

In 2015, a bill was introduced to set a seven-year minimum prison sentence, but it never made it to a vote. The bill came after the 2012 death of 18-year-old Dylan Thorne. The woman convicted in the case received one year in jail... a sentence Thorne's mother couldn't believe.

"That's heart-breaking for the family of having to live through that, thinking your child, your loved one, isn't worth it, " Liz Thorne told our Green Bay affiliate, WBAY-TV.

Critics of the earlier version of the bill were concerned about the cost and that it could put more people in already-crowded prisons.

Lawmakers are trying again this year by reducing the minimum sentence to five years in prison, with room for exceptions. Assemblyman David Murphy (R-Greenville) says he thinks the reduction in time gives the legislation a better chance this time around.