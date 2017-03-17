Waunakee's season ends with 78-56 loss to La Crosse Central in D - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Waunakee's season ends with 78-56 loss to La Crosse Central in D2 semis

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Waunakee's bid for a WIAA Division 2 State Championship ended Friday at the hands of La Crosse Central in the D2 semifinals.


Wisconsin recruit and Red Raiders senior guard Kobe King scored a game-high 28 points for Central. 

The Warriors had three players hit double digits in the 78-56 loss. Mitch Listau had a team-high 16 points. Tyler Ronk added in 15 points while Mason Steffen contributed 10. 

La Crosse Central will play Cedarburg in the D2 State Championship on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

