Kids at St. Mary's Hospital get special visit from Madison's Leprechaun

MADISON (WKOW) -- Patients in the pediatric unit at St. Mary's Hospital were visited by a special guest on St. Patrick's Day

A leprechaun by the name of Joe Herr stopped by in full costume to say hello to kids at the hospital.

He gave them some gifts and played each of them a tune with his harmonica.

"I've had multiple memories," says Herr. "One specific one is I tell kids when I'm at the preschools that I'm cousins of the Santa's elves. They just light up and ask if I know the tooth fairy. It's really cool to see the magic and wonderment and excitement that kids have."

Herr says the best part of his alter ego is putting smiles on patients' faces.