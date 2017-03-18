Barneveld, Shullsburg to meet in WIAA D5 State Championship - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Barneveld, Shullsburg to meet in WIAA D5 State Championship

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Division 5 State Championship will be quite the show on Saturday, as a pair of Six Rivers Conference Rivals will battle for the Gold Ball. 


Shullsburg topped the defending champs McDonell Central Catholic in their semifinal game, 63-48. The Miners won their first and only State title back in 1991. 

Barneveld made their second trip to State this year after falling by two points in the state semi's last year. The Golden Eagles getting over the hump today with a 72-52 win over Columbus Catholic. 

They tip off in the D5 State Championship at 11:05 a.m., Saturday at the Kohl Center. 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • LaBahn Arena Holds Fourth Annual Blake Geoffrion Classic

    LaBahn Arena Holds Fourth Annual Blake Geoffrion Classic

    According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center. 

    More >>

    According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center. 

    More >>

  • UW Athletic Board Approves Coaches’ Contracts

    UW Athletic Board Approves Coaches’ Contracts

    The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches: 

    More >>

    The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches: 

    More >>

  • Blackhawks hire Wisconsin's Don Granato as assistant coach

    Blackhawks hire Wisconsin's Don Granato as assistant coach

    The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.   

    More >>

    The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.   

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.