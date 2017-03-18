Barneveld, Shullsburg to meet in WIAA D5 State Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Division 5 State Championship will be quite the show on Saturday, as a pair of Six Rivers Conference Rivals will battle for the Gold Ball.



Shullsburg topped the defending champs McDonell Central Catholic in their semifinal game, 63-48. The Miners won their first and only State title back in 1991.

Barneveld made their second trip to State this year after falling by two points in the state semi's last year. The Golden Eagles getting over the hump today with a 72-52 win over Columbus Catholic.

They tip off in the D5 State Championship at 11:05 a.m., Saturday at the Kohl Center.