Madison Memorial's season ends with 48-41 loss to SPASH in D1 State semis

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Madison Memorial's season came to an end with a 48-41 loss to two-time champs Stevens Point in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals Friday night at the Kohl Center.

The Spartans Chris Knight had a team-high 16 points in the loss.

The Panthers shot only 38% from the floor but went 50% from three point range. Drew Blair had a game high 17 points, going 3-of-5 from distance.

Stevens Point advances to the D1 State Championship where they will face Arrowhead. Tip-off is set for 8:15 p.m.