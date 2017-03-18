Madison Memorial's season ends with 48-41 loss to SPASH in D1 St - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Memorial's season ends with 48-41 loss to SPASH in D1 State semis

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Madison Memorial's season came to an end with a 48-41 loss to two-time champs Stevens Point in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals Friday night at the Kohl Center. 

The Spartans Chris Knight had a team-high 16 points in the loss. 

The Panthers shot only 38% from the floor but went 50% from three point range. Drew Blair had a game high 17 points, going 3-of-5 from distance.

Stevens Point advances to the D1 State Championship where they will face Arrowhead. Tip-off is set for 8:15 p.m. 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • LaBahn Arena Holds Fourth Annual Blake Geoffrion Classic

    LaBahn Arena Holds Fourth Annual Blake Geoffrion Classic

    According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center. 

    More >>

    According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center. 

    More >>

  • UW Athletic Board Approves Coaches’ Contracts

    UW Athletic Board Approves Coaches’ Contracts

    The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches: 

    More >>

    The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches: 

    More >>

  • Blackhawks hire Wisconsin's Don Granato as assistant coach

    Blackhawks hire Wisconsin's Don Granato as assistant coach

    The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.   

    More >>

    The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.   

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.