Milwaukee man sentenced in 1982 cold case

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee man who called our affiliate WISN 12 News a little more than a year ago and confessed the gruesome details to a decades-old murder cold case will spend seven years in prison.

Jose Ferreira took a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree attempted sexual assault and false imprisonment in January in connection with the 1982 death of 13-year-old Carrie Ann Jopek.

"I can't take back how it happened," said Ferreira in court. "Sorry, from the deepest pain in my heart. Sorry."

"Yeah he's sorry.. I don't think he's sorry," the victim's mother, Carol Tousignant told reporters.

Ferreira's sentence is the maximum for those charges.