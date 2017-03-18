Milwaukee man sentenced in 1982 cold case - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Milwaukee man sentenced in 1982 cold case

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee man who called our affiliate WISN 12 News a little more than a year ago and confessed the gruesome details to a decades-old murder cold case will spend seven years in prison. 

Jose Ferreira took a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree attempted sexual assault and false imprisonment in January in connection with the 1982 death of 13-year-old Carrie Ann Jopek.

"I can't take back how it happened," said Ferreira in court.  "Sorry, from the deepest pain in my heart.  Sorry."

"Yeah he's sorry.. I don't think he's sorry," the victim's mother, Carol Tousignant told reporters. 

Ferreira's sentence is the maximum for those charges. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.