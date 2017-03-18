Milwaukee man sentenced in 1982 cold case

Janesville Police say a man is seriously hurt after a shooting in the city.More >>
Janesville Police say a man is seriously hurt after a shooting in the city.More >>
Annelise Wolf was last seen in the 2800 block of Bond Place in Janesville about 5 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Annelise Wolf was last seen in the 2800 block of Bond Place in Janesville about 5 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Police have a 39-year-old woman in custody following a fatal house fire. Authorities say she's the woman seen on video setting fire to the home.More >>
Police have a 39-year-old woman in custody following a fatal house fire. Authorities say she's the woman seen on video setting fire to the home.More >>
A Waunakee woman was crowned Miss Wisconsin over the weekend in Oshkosh.More >>
A Waunakee woman was crowned Miss Wisconsin over the weekend in Oshkosh.More >>
Investigators continue to believe the killing was not random.More >>
Police identify person of interest, question others in Sun Prairie homicide Sunday.More >>