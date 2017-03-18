RECALL ALERT: Frozen pizzas recalled for listeria concern - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

(WKOW) -- More than 21,000 pounds of frozen pizzas are being recalled due to a possible listeria contamination.

The focus of the recall is RBR Meat Company's Marketside Supreme frozen pizza.  The pizzas were sold at select WalMart stores in a 50.6 oz. box containing single shrink wrap 16-inch pizzas.  They are labeled as "Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza" with lot code 20547.

The food safety and inspection service found the listeria bacteria during routine sampling, but no adverse reactions have been reported. 

