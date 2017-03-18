Madison Police investigate possible relation in two overnight robberies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two robbery incidents with similar details have Madison Police investigating whether they are related.

According to a news release, the first robbery happened just before 8:15 Friday night when the suspect walked into a gas station at 3510 Packers Ave. and demanded money. The clerk tried to close the counter window to stop him. The suspect fell backwards and left the gas station. Police say there were no weapons or injuries.

Later in the evening, just before midnight, a suspect with a similar description walked into a gas station at 3153 Maple Grove Dr., police say, and robbed the clerk, reaching over the counter and taking money from the cash register. The suspect then ran. Police say there doesn't seem to be any weapons or injuries in this situation either.

Madison Police are looking for a white man with a thin build in his early 20s. At the time of the robbery incidents he was wearing a Wisconsin Badger knit cap, a gray hoodie, dark pants and black shoes that had white accents. Any information can be phoned in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.