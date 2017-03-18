Madison police follow trail of blood to find scene of downtown beating, possible robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say they followed a trail of blood to the scene of a beating and possible robbery overnight near the U-W campus.

A news release Saturday morning says officers called to the area of University Avenue and Hawthorne Court a little after 2:00 a.m. also were able to use street video to determine where the victim was initially attacked.

The 24-year-old man wasn't able to tell police much about where it happened or what the suspects looked like. He was taken to the hospital with what police call significant facial injuries.

He was able to tell them he fell into the street after he was struck from behind by a man in his 20s, The street video also showed a second man going through the victim's pockets. Police say it's not known if any items were stolen.

They're still looking for the two suspects who are described as black men in their 20 -- one wearing a maroon jacket and a black baseball cap and the other wearing black clothing and white shoes.