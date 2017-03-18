'La Baguette' French bakery owner worried about loved ones following Paris airport attack

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Paris Orly Airport shooting is hitting too close to home for the owners of Madison's popular French bakery, La Baguette.

Despite a busy Saturday, the owners have kept the French media cable station on to get updates on the attack. It's especially concerning for owner Carine Vigy. Her son, Jules, is living in France, but is about to return to Madison.

"He's been living in France since August, but he's flying back to the U.S. on Monday," Vigy said.

She says she's trying to get information from other relatives about how the city is doing, but it hasn't been easy to get through by phone or Facebook.

Vigy says she's traveled out of Paris-Orly Airport a time or two.

"I would say Charles De Gaulle is probably the equivalent of O'Hare, then Midway is like Orly," Vigy explained to give a better idea of the difference in size of the two airports.

She says she is deeply saddened to learn her former city is experiencing such heartache.

"They're gonna have to do deal with it, I think they are," Vigy explained. "Hopefully they will keep doing what they are doing," she added.

She last visited Paris in January and says an added military presence may feel intimidating, but she believes it is necessary in this day and age.

Despite her son's flight likely being canceled, she's just grateful he wasn't at Orly.

"A later flight will be good, it's not a bad thing."

