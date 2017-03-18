Wisconsin upsets No. 1 overall Villanova, Badgers advance to Sweet 16

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Badgers defeated defending champion and top-overall seed Villanova 65-62 at the NCAA Tournament today.

It was close competition all through the came as the Badgers took turns both leading and following the Wildcats in second round East action Saturday from the First Niagara Center in Buffalo, New York.

The Badgers overcame foul trouble for two of their stars in the second half to bounce the defending Wildcats (32-4) from the tournament

Nigel Hayes scored 19 points, dropping a layup in traffic with 11.4 seconds left to put Wisconsin ahead 64-62, and Bronson Koenig added 17 for the tournament-toughened Badgers (27-9), who are going back to the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight year.

Josh Hart scored 19 to lead Villanova, but the senior guard was stripped by Wisconsin center Ethan Happ on a drive in the final seconds. Wisconsin's Vitto Brown then split a pair of free throws with four seconds left, but Villanova couldn't get off a final shot.

Wisconsin had advanced in the East Region with an 84-74 victory over Virginia Tech earlier this week.

The Badgers will play again next week in New York at Madison Square Garden.