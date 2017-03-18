Wisconsin upsets No. 1 overall Villanova, Badgers advance to Sweet 16

Janesville Police say a man is seriously hurt after a shooting in the city.More >>
A Waunakee woman was crowned Miss Wisconsin over the weekend in Oshkosh.More >>
In a post on its Facebook page, the Eau Claire Police Department said on June 10, John Franson was in a Menards parking lot when he found a folder in a shopping cart.More >>
Annelise Wolf was last seen in the 2800 block of Bond Place in Janesville about 5 p.m. Sunday.More >>
The elderly golf fan who died while attending the U.S. Open in Wisconsin had lost his wife of 68 years earlier in the week. Ninety-four-year-old Marshall "Chick" Jacobs died Friday in the arms of his son, Bill, after becoming unresponsive at the 6th green. Just three days earlier, Lucille Jacobs, died after experiencing complications from a broken hip.More >>
Zak Showalter is the latest former Wisconsin Badgers basketball player to work out for the Milwaukee Bucks. Showalter took part in workouts on Monday.More >>
The Green Bay Packers announced Monday morning their official training camp dates for the 2017-18 season. As in the past, practices are scheduled to take place at Ray Nitschke Field and Packers Family Night will be at Lambeau Field.More >>
The 27-year-old Koepka earned his first major victory with a 5-under 67 to win the U.S. Open by four strokes over Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama. Koepka grabbed control with three straight birdies on the back nine and matched Rory McIlroy's U.S. Open record by finishing at 16 under.More >>
Nelson allowed six hits and two walks while throwing 118 pitches in his 89th major league start.More >>
Round three of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills had no shortage of excellent play. Edgerton native Steve Stricker had his best round so far of the weekend shooting a three under 69 to sit at two under heading into the final round on Sunday.More >>
According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center.More >>
Cory Spangenberg and Chase d'Arnaud each hit solo home runs in the 11th inning, lifting the San Diego Padres over the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 on Saturday in yet another slugfest.More >>
Eric Thames hit the Brewers' first walk-off home run of the season in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting Milwaukee to a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.More >>
