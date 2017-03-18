Princeton house fire deemed suspicious, body found in debris - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Princeton house fire deemed suspicious, body found in debris

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

PRINCETON (WKOW) – Officials in Green Lake County say they have a person of interest in custody after a dead body was found in the rubble of a house fire in Princeton Monday.

The early-morning fire severely damaged the home at 103 South Farmer Street.

Princeton Police Chief Matthew Bargenquast says in a news this afternoon that they're treating the case as a homicide based on preliminary findings.

The Green Lake County Coroner's Office hasn't released the results of their autopsy nor the name of the person whose body was found, pending family members being told. 

Chief Bargenquast says a person of interest, who has not being identified, was taken into custody on a probation warrant by U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents as well as Florida authorities.

Police said they do not believe the public is in any danger at this time and their investigation continues.  

They're asking for the public's help to find out more information; call the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office at 920-294-4000 if you have a tip for them.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.