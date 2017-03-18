Janesville Police warn residents of computer repair scam

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- If you've been phoned by someone about "issues" with your computer, the Janesville Police Department says you've likely been approached by scammers.

A report from the department Friday says a computer phone scam is targeting area residents. The callers advise residents of issues with their computers and then ask for funds to make repairs.



Police say someone calling your phone has no access to your computer and would not know if it is not running well or not. They also believe a reputable repair businesses wouldn't phone you to solicit you.



Officials suggest you check with the Better Business Bureau to verify the legitimacy of the business before you make any payments by phone. Their website address is http://www.bbb.org/wisconsin.