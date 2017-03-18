UPDATE: Police say suspect in hit & run Saturday near Kohl Center was intoxicated

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Officials have identified a driver suspected of hitting pedestrians near the Kohl Center Saturday night.



According to the Madison Police Department, Daymon J. Frazier, Jr., 26, has been booked into the Dane County Jail. Police are recommending a charge of driving while intoxicated causing injury, along with other traffic citations.



********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police say two pedestrians were hit by a reckless vehicle near the Kohl Center Saturday night and the driver and another person inside ran from the crash.



Madison police say the people walking were in the crosswalk at N. Frances Street and W. Dayton Street around 6:25 p.m. when they were hit. The vehicle then went on to hit a stop light and other cars. An officer nearby provided a description to other officers and one saw the vehicle driving recklessly on S. Henry Street. The car tried to turn the wrong way onto a one-way street and hit a pole. That's when two people got out of the vehicle and ran from the officer. Both were arrested a few blocks away.



A pedestrian who was hurt was taken to a local hospital, but is expected to be alright, according to police. The two suspects are still in custody.



********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say a person walking near the Kohl Center Saturday evening is hurt after being hit by a car.



According to the Madison Police Department, a pedestrian was hit by a car near Frances and Johnson streets in Madison shortly before 6:30 p.m. That person was taken to the hospital but is expected to be alright.



Police are still on scene talking with witnesses to determine what happened.