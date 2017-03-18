Darlington falls to Destiny in D4 State Semifinals

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Darlington's perfect record was erased in the WIAA Division 4 State Championship, after falling 76-55 to Destiny Saturday night at the Kohl Center.

The Redbirds trailed by seven at the half, but made a run towards the midway point of the second. Senior guard Will Schwartz scored 10 of his 18 points in the second and a three pointer by Ryan Glendenning made it a two-point game 5:37 left in regulation.

After that, the Eagle's would close out the game with a 21-2 run to claim the Gold Ball. Senior forward Terrance Banyard had a game-high 22 points in the win.

Darlington wraps up their season with a runner-up finish.