Madison school officials testing drinking water after elevated lead level discovered

MADISON (WKOW) --- Madison school officials are now about a quarter of the way through testing the district's drinking fountains for lead. This comes after finding high levels in some schools.

"Over the next two weeks, we'll actually be through all of our 50 sites district wide," said Chad Wiese, Madison Metro School's Director of Building and Technical Services,

Water tests at show some drinking fountains had lead levels above the acceptable amount. Roughly 160 fountains were sampled in the district. About 15 tested above the EPA-accepted level.

In order to get a more accurate reading, Wiese said a private testing company took samples Saturday at Leopold Elementary School. The drinking must be stagnant for at least 8 hours.

"We're here this morning because the school is empty. And we wait so the water is stagnant in the fixtures and the pipes for at least 8 hours, the EPA recommended standard. And they take small samples. They only do one small sample of the first drawer of the day, then they'll wait until the water runs cold and take a second sample," Wiese said.

James Wedekind, senior hydrogeologist with TRC, said some lead occurs naturally.

"You have it in the water supply. It picks up some from the city water supply. And then there's some fittings within. Brass leeches some lead, solder leeches some lead," Wedekind said.

Wiese said steps are being taken to address the problem and make long-term repairs.

"We had some that were repaired and retested as early as the following day. Others will that take a little bit more time to repair," Wiese said.

"There's an action level set by the us EPA of 15 micrograms liters or PPB, parts per billion. And actually the guidance for schools is actually 20 parts per billion. But the school district decided to use 15, which is the drinking water level set for people that use that water every day," Wedekind said.

District officials said students have not been at risk of lead poisoning. They expect to test all fountains in the district before the end of March.