Barneveld claims D5 State Championship, Shullsburg runner-up

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Division 5 State Championship featured one of the hottest matchups in the entire WIAA Boys Basketball State Tournament, with heated rivals Shullsburg and Barneveld battling for the Gold Ball.

The pair both play in the Six Rivers Conference, with Shullsburg winning the West and Barneveld winning the East.

The Golden Eagles took a six point lead into halftime but went on to have a dominating performance in the second half, shooting 70% from the field.

Senior guard Matthew Myers led Barneveld with 20 points while sophomore guard Malcolm Reed added 12.

Shullsburg senior guard Noah Wand led the Miners with 9 points.