Badgers heavyweight Medbery wraps up collegiate career as a national runner-up

ST. LOUIS -- With 112 wins and two All-America honors, Connor Medbery wrapped up his Wisconsin wrestling career on college wrestling’s biggest stage by earning runner-up honors at the NCAA Championships.

In a rematch of the Big Ten final and Medbery’s only loss of the season, the NCAA championship came down to a classic No. 1 vs. No. 2 seed matchup: Ohio State’s Kyle Snyder versus Medbery. Snyder struck first with a takedown, but Medbery responded with an escape and a penalty point gave Snyder a 3-1 lead after the first period. To end the second period, Snyder recorded one more takedown and widen his lead to 5-1.

With just two minutes remaining, Snyder opened the final period with an escape but Medbery refused to go down without a fight and recorded one final takedown at the 22-second mark.

