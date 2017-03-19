WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament: Championship Saturday Res - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament: Championship Saturday Results

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The 2017 WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament wrapped up Saturday night from the Kohl Center, following all five divisional championship games. 

DIVISION 1:

Stevens Point topped Arrowhead, 85-56.

DIVISION 2:

La Crosse Central beat Cedarburg, 55-53.

DIVISION 3:

Xavier defeated Prescott, 73-47.

DIVISION 4:

Destiny topped Darlington, 76-55. 

DIVISION 5:

Barneveld topped Shullsburg, 58-28.

For more information, go to wiaawi.org

