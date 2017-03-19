Burn survivors gather in Madison for support

MADISON (WKOW) -- Victims of painful and severe traumas are in Madison this weekend, coming together to support one another.

75 people from 15 different states had lunch Saturday at a Madison fire station as part of the Young Adult Burn Conference, put on by Fire Fighter's Local 311 and the Wise Foundation. The weekend is designed to empower people who've survived the worst.

"This is the place where healing happens, not only in reference to your scars, but also to life and who you are and the things that one can go through throughout this journey," says Dustin Wise, with the Wise Foundation.

Survivor Johnny Quinn was severely burned at 4-years-old. He says he's found purpose through the pain of his past.

"Going through the burn camps and burn conferences and hearing similar stories to mine was like a life changing moment," says Quinn.

The conference on the UW-Madison campus runs through Sunday evening.