Janesville police look for suspected Ulta thief

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected thief.  

Police say the person in the photographs is suspected of stealing $2,600 worth of items at Ulta.  

If you recognize the person in the photos, police ask you to call them at (608) 755-3100.

