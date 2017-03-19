Survivors of severe burn trauma congregated in Madison for the Young Adult Burn Conference with the purpose of empowerment

MADISON (WKOW) -- Victims of painful and severe burn traumas convened in Madison this weekend.

Seventy-five people from 15 different states had lunch today at a Madison fire station as part of the Young Adult Burn Conference, put on by the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin and the WISE foundation.

The 3-day immersive weekend designed to empower young adults who've survived severe burn trauma.

Dustin Wise, a burn survivor, and founder of the WISE Foundation believes in the power of the conference and feels it's a place where burn victims can heal emotionally, and feel empowered.

"This is the place where healing happens not only in reference to your scars but also to life and who you are and the things that one can go through throughout this journey."

Severe burn survivors face a great deal of obstacles in their life journey, like Johnny Quinn, a young man who was severely burned when he was very young.

"I was burned when I was 4-years-old so a lot of my whole childhood was spent in the hospital. I didn't really know what being burned was really like because I didn't really meet a lot of people since I was in the hospital so much. It wasn't until I was out of the hospital I realized what it meant to be a burn survivor."

Quinn says he remembers being 7 years old and realizing what it really meant to be different, and how mean people who didn't understand his circumstances, could be.

"I was going to the park with my family. I was just going to the park to play and swing on the swings and these kids would start throwing rocks at me saying, 'Ewww! Kill the monster! Get it out of here!' and so like I was so scared and I just wanted to run and never go outside again."

Despite the obstacles, Quinn says he's found purpose, through the pain of his past, "Going through the burn camps, and burn conferences and hearing similar stories to mine was like a life changing moment."

The conference which has traditionally been held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the city where the WISE foundation, and the conference was born , made it's way to Wisconsin this year for the first time.

Organizers hope this is just the beginning of the conference's expansion.