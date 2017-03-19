Bullet narrowly misses someone in shooting on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the city's west side Saturday night.



Police say reports came in for 2 to 5 gunshots on Frisch Road, just off of Raymond Road, at about 7:30 p.m. Officers didn't see any victims or suspects, but they did find shell casings and a bullet hole in a residence. The person who lived there was home at the time and says the bullet went through the wall, narrowly missing him.



As of right now, nobody has been arrested. The investigation is still on-going.