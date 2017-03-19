UPDATE: Police find missing dog in Madison

UPDATE: (WKOW) -- Police say "Honey" has now been reunited with her owner. They thank the public for help in looking for her.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing dog.



A woman was visiting her friend on Twin Leaf Lane, near High Point Road, Saturday night. She says she locked her car, but when she went back to her car, the back door was open. Her dog, Honey, was gone.



Honey is an 11-year-old Lab/Pit mix with tan fur. She weighs about 40 pounds. She was wearing a red plaid coat and has a purple collar. She has a microchip.



If you have any information about Honey, you can call Madison police at (608) 255-2345.