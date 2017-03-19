Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy re-enters national conversation

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy and his crusade against alleged communists in the 1950s are back in the news.

President Donald Trump referred to McCarthyism in one of his late-night tweetstorms. USA Today Network-Wisconsin (http://post.cr/2ngTgC5 ) reports that others have broached McCarthy's name in debates over illegal immigration and travel bans.

Historians have largely attributed the recent interest in McCarthy to his personal and ideological ties to the candidacy and election of Trump.

McCarthy is the subject of two books that are in the works from former Boston Globe journalist Larry Tye and Wisconsin native David Maraniss, a Washington Post editor and biographer.

Republican Senator Joseph McCarthy charged that communists had infiltrated the U.S. State Department. He became chair of the Senate's subcommittee on investigations and questioned many witnesses, resulting in what would be known as the Red Scare. A corresponding Lavender Scare was also directed at LGBT federal employees, causing hundreds of people to also lost their jobs

Tye says he's seeking fresh stories about McCarthy. Maraniss didn't respond to the newspaper's requests for comment.