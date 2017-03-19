Ban on Irish butter sparks fight in butter-loving Wisconsin

Authorities say three workers have been rescued, after being trapped in a trench cave-in on rural property near Cuba City.More >>
Madison police are investigating after two people appeared to have broken into an elementary school overnight.More >>
The victim of Sunday's homicide in Sun Prairie has been identified.More >>
Madison police cite a registered sex offender for disorderly conduct after he's seen unscrewing a light bulb outside an apartment building.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Fire Department responded to a fire call at the the West Town Mall, on the city's west side Monday, after large amounts of smoke were reported coming from a cardboard compacter outside the mall. Officials say firefighters quickly had the smoldering fire under control, and are investigating how it started.More >>
