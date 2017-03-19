UPDATE: Firefighter hurt, home damaged in Town of Burke fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Fire officials say a Sun Prairie firefighter was hurt in a fire at a home in Dane County.



According to the Sun Prairie Fire Department, firefighters saw flames coming from the roof of a duplex in the 5500 block of Larry Lane in the town of Burke when they arrived around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Four people who were inside one unit got out safely and are now getting help from the Red Cross. The other half of the house was vacant.



Officials say one Sun Prairie firefighter was hurt, but treated at the scene. Two thirds of the building is damaged and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Seven additional departments were called in to help fight the fire.

TOWN OF BURKE (WKOW) – Dane County dispatchers confirm crews from Sun Prairie and other nearby areas are responding to a house fire on Larry Lane in the Town of Burke.

Dane County says they're received conflicting reports about the initial call, which came in a little after 6:15 p.m. this evening. The location is for a duplex in the 5500 block of Larry Lane.

We'll bring you more details as they become available. Emergency crews are on the scene and in the area, so watch out as they try to get through, too.