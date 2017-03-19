The Latest: Judge rejects request to clarify travel order

Authorities say three workers have been rescued, after being trapped in a trench cave-in on rural property near Cuba City.More >>
Authorities say three workers have been rescued, after being trapped in a trench cave-in on rural property near Cuba City.More >>
A Sparta woman and Milwaukee man are jailed in Rochester Monday on charges of trafficking a young woman for sex.More >>
A Sparta woman and Milwaukee man are jailed in Rochester Monday on charges of trafficking a young woman for sex.More >>
The victim of Sunday's homicide in Sun Prairie has been identified.More >>
The victim of Sunday's homicide in Sun Prairie has been identified.More >>
The woman who crudely tried to euthanize her dog by hitting the ill, black Labrador mix in the head with a hammer, and then abandoning the animal in a zipped, duffel bag near a roadside, received a four month jail sentenceMore >>
The woman who crudely tried to euthanize her dog by hitting the ill, black Labrador mix in the head with a hammer, and then abandoning the animal in a zipped, duffel bag near a roadside, received a four month jail sentenceMore >>