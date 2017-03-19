Wisconsin men's hockey season comes to a close at Big Ten Tournament

Madison native, professional golfer Jerry Kelly says his career isn't over shadowed by the success of Steve Stricker as he returns to Madison this weekend to play in Stricker's AmFam Championship.More >>
A Green Bay Packers super fan finally married his wife, and took her last name. Ryan Holtan-Murphy married Dr. Marie Packer. His name is now Ryan Packer.More >>
The elderly golf fan who died while attending the U.S. Open in Wisconsin had lost his wife of 68 years earlier in the week. Ninety-four-year-old Marshall "Chick" Jacobs died Friday in the arms of his son, Bill, after becoming unresponsive at the 6th green. Just three days earlier, Lucille Jacobs, died after experiencing complications from a broken hip.More >>
Zak Showalter is the latest former Wisconsin Badgers basketball player to work out for the Milwaukee Bucks. Showalter took part in workouts on Monday.More >>
The Green Bay Packers announced Monday morning their official training camp dates for the 2017-18 season. As in the past, practices are scheduled to take place at Ray Nitschke Field and Packers Family Night will be at Lambeau Field.More >>
The 27-year-old Koepka earned his first major victory with a 5-under 67 to win the U.S. Open by four strokes over Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama. Koepka grabbed control with three straight birdies on the back nine and matched Rory McIlroy's U.S. Open record by finishing at 16 under.More >>
Nelson allowed six hits and two walks while throwing 118 pitches in his 89th major league start.More >>
According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center.More >>
The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches:More >>
The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.More >>
The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory.More >>
State lawmakers are taking aim at crooks who use credit card scanners to steal numbers.More >>
The Madison Common Council took a first step to try to end the deadly gun violence that's on the rise. But some community leaders say it's taken them too long to spend some of the money the council pledged to end the problem.More >>
We're now seeing a key piece of evidence in an officer-involved shooting in Minnesota.More >>
Experts say colony collapse disorder has been greatly impacting bees and other pollinators for about 10 years. As of this year, Madison is officially a Bee City, committed to helping restore the pollinator population.More >>
Emerge Wisconsin has been training Democratic women to run for political office for a decade, but has never seen a year quite like 2017.More >>
Belgian media are reporting that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station, prompting the evacuation of a main square.More >>
O.J. Simpson is getting a parole hearing in July.More >>
The coroner's office in Cincinnati is investigating the death of the American college student who died less than week after his return from North Korea, where he was detained near a year and a half.More >>
It sounds like a dream come true for teachers, coaches, parents or anyone else who has had to deal with distracted kids playing with this year's must-have toy, the fidget spinner.More >>
