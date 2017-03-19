No. 2 Clarkson tops No. 1 Wisconsin 3-0 in NCAA title fight

ST. CHARLES, Missouri (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin women's hockey team's dream of a fifth national title came up a game short as the top-ranked Badgers fell 3-0 to second ranked Clarkson in the 2017 NCAA Championship game.

Despite outshooting the Golden Knights 41-20 and dominating possession, the Badgers failed to find the back of the net against Clarkson netminder Shea Tiley. Clarkson senior forward and co-captain Cayley Mercer scored twice in the victory.

It was the second national title in four seasons for Clarkson.

Wisconsin, which had been No. 1 for the entire season, swept Clarkson in a two-game series in October.

After a scoreless first period, Clarkson (32-4-5) sounded the horn 27 seconds into the second period by defenseman co-captain Savannah Harmon.

Wisconsin senior forward Sarah Nurse had six shots in the contest, netting one midway into the second period. But that was eventually called back due to an interference call. The Badgers had two power-play opportunities in the third period but were unable to profit from the advantage.

Mercer netted both of her goals in the third period, the final one coming after the Badgers had pulled Patty Kazmaier Award winner Ann-Renee Desbiens out of net.

Wisconsin (33-3-4) wraps up the season with a WCHA regular and conference title as well as a national runner-up finish.