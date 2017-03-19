Phase II of Verona Road construction project begins Monday

The second round of construction on Verona Road in Fitchburg starts Monday.

There will be some nightly lane closures from Raymond Road to the Fitchrona Road underpass. That could make it harder to access some businesses along Verona Road.

As the weather starts getting warmer, Nursery manager Scott Stoddard said business at Jung Garden Center in Fitchburg begins picking up.

"Our busiest time of the year is in the spring. Especially once the outdoor stuff starts coming in, the same time as our bareroot. We'll have lines all the way to the back of the store."

Stoddard hopes construction along Verona Road won't hurt their business.

Crews will begin Phase II of the project stretching from Raymond Road to McKee Road (PD) in Fitchburg.

"It does have an effect. The last construction which was rerouting or moving Nesbitt so they can make room for the construction had a tremendous effect. They had our parking lot toward up. It was hard to get in and out. So it cut our accessibility down significantly," Stoddard said.

At Ten Pin Alley, owner William Pounders Jr. said construction won't stop people from coming in the knocking down a few strikes.

"I don't think it's going to affect us too much. When Nesbitt was torn up and people couldn't get here, they had other options to come in here. They still had ways to get here. I think as soon as people know how to get here, I don't think it's going to affect us too much," Pounders said.

Stoddard hopes during this phase of the project, signs for alternate routes are clear so people can find their way to Jung Garden Center.

"Anytime it's more difficult to get here, it affects our business."

The entire stage two of the Verona Road project is expected to be finished by fall 2020.

