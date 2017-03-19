Human rights vigil held at the Capitol rotunda

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group gathered in the state Capitol Rotunda Sunday to rally for human rights.

Organizers say they're concerned about how minority groups are treated within the community and wanted to take a stand against changes to the Affordable care act.

The group came out to share their opinions with the rest of the community; hoping to inspire others to action.

Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, the president of Faith Voices for Justice, came out to bring attention to the issues at hand within the country, state, and at the local level.

"We believe as people of faith that all people are endowed with inherent worth and dignity that we are a nation of immigrants that the immigrants refugees that have come to our shores for centuries have made us a stronger richer more viable more free society."

Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, Madison-area Urban Ministry, and First Congregational United Church of Christ sponsored Sunday's gathering.

