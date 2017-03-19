Officials: Wisconsin officer shows up to work smelling of alcohol

SHOREWOOD (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin police sergeant finds himself on the other side of the law, after he was reported smelling of alcohol at work.

Milwaukee County sheriff's officials say another officer called them to ask deputies to do a sobriety test on Shorewood Police Sgt. Theron Rogers after he showed up for duty early Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office says the 31-year-old blew a 0.16, which is twice the legal driving limit.

People in Shorewood are shocked.

"You expect integrity. And at least following the law. And it's like here you come in and it's like, basically has no regard for the law," Shorewood resident Kevin Wanek tells our sister station WISN-TV.

Rogers also faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon for having a handgun under the seat of his car.



Shorewood police did not respond for comment.