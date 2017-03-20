Madison Common Council Candidate Forum - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Common Council Candidate Forum

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Monday, March 20, candidates for Madison Common Council will take part in a candidate forum.

The forum is a way for voters to listen to candidates and ask them questions. The forum will be held at 6 p.m. at the Urban League of Greater Madison at 2222 S. Park St.

Here are the featured candidates at the forum:

  • Maurice Cheeks (District 10, Incumbent)
  • Barbara McKinney (District 1, Incumbent)
  • David Handowski (District 1)
  • Steve Fitzsimmons (District 10)
