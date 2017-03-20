"Katrina Girl" inspired to enter the military by airman who saved her

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WKOW) -- LaShay Brown became famous as the "Katrina girl" for a picture taken of her smiling in the arms of Master Sgt. Mike Maroney following Hurricane Katrina.

Maroney used to be a helicopter rescue specialist and rescued LaShay and her family after they were stranded for several days.

Mike used the power of social media to find LaShay and the two were reunited on the TV talk show "The Real." Following the meeting, Maroney and LaShay created a strong bond. It became so strong that LaShay was inspired to join the Junior ROTC and pursue a career in the military.

WLOX reports LaShay invited Maroney to escort her to the Junior ROTC ball at her high school over the weekend.

"I knew that he was more experienced and he would help me along the way," the high school freshman said.

Mike and LaShay talk to each other every day and see each other as much as possible.